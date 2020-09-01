While the world battles with recession (as was made clear by negative GDP growth rates almost everywhere), companies like Apple remain optimistic. This optimism has been made even clearer by a Bloomberg report which states that the Cupertino based tech giant does not expect iPhone sales to be dampened by the pandemic.

The report states that Apple is planning to ship between 75 million to 80 million iPhones this year, which is in line with the forecast from 2019 and the years before. This is a very optimistic estimate, as the company had already announced that the devices will arrive a little later this year due to the virus. Thus, Apple does not expect the virus to have a profound expect at the demand of its phones, which is not really surprising as it hasn’t really been held back by the virus, reaching a $2 trillion market value just a few weeks ago.

Reportedly, Apple’s event this year is going to be bigger than ever, where it will introduce a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand. All of this will be offered apart from the new line of iPhones, which will boast fifth-generation wireless speeds, a new design (finally) and more size choices than ever before.

There will be 4 new iPhone launching this year, which will be split into two basic and two high-end models for the first time. The two basic models will reportedly come in a new 5.4-inch size and a 6.1-inch option, while the Pro devices will offer a choice of a 6.1-inch or an enlarged 6.7-inch display. Moreover, the company plans to offer OLED displays with improved color and clarity.

It is also being speculated that all the new iPhones will have a updated designs with squared edges similar to the iPad Pro. The high end variants will have stainless steel edges versus aluminum sides on the cheaper variants. Bloomberg also says that the ‘budget friendly’ iPhones will ship earlier than the Pro devices. And of course, these new phones will be powered by the new A14 processor.

On the smartwatch side, the new Apple Watch lineup will include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5, as well as a replacement for Series 3.