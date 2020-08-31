Netflix is now allowing non-paying users around the globe to watch some of its selected original TV shows and movies, for free. This free content is available to all users here.

For now, the selection includes “Stranger Things”, “Murder Mystery”, “Élite”, “Boss Baby: Back in Business”, “Bird Box”, “When They See Us”, “Love Is Blind”, “The Two Popes”, “Our Planet”, and “Grace and Frankie”. However, Netflix will keep changing the selection from time to time.

It is important to note, that non paying users will not be able to watch entire TV shows. They will only be able to watch the first episode, after which Netflix will give them the option of buying a subscription. For the users who are not sure whether the Netflix subscription is worth it, this is the perfect opportunity to decide. On the other hand, Movies will be available in full length, because why not?

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” Netflix said in a statement to Gadgets360.

Users can watch free content through web browser on their computers. Android users can also watch it using their movies but iOS is not yet supported.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has offered free content for non-paying users. In fact, Netflix keeps releasing free content for its American users. It made “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” available for free in the US. In India too, Netflix offered the first episode of Bard of Blood, an Indian show, free of cost. Moreover, all the episodes of infographic show “Patriot Act” have been made available on Youtube, just so users can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer. However, this is the first time the platform is releasing free content around the globe, something it hopes will attract new customers.

Netflix’s current membership rates in India range from Rs 199 up to Rs 799 per month. However, Netflix is currently testing more plans including one for Rs 349.