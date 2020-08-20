Are you unable to send mails on gmail or attach files from Google Drive? Don’t worry friend as you are not walking alone in this. Both Gmail and Google Drive are experiencing widespread service outages across the globe. These outages started happening midnight european time and are continuing as we write this piece.

For most people complaining of the outage, they are either unable to send mails at all or are unable to attach files. For some, the upload process appears to be excruciatingly slow in nature. Not all however are facing a complete black-out, but there seems to some or the other error with all services.

Google too has acknowledged the same and has released an update saying “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.”

Here’s a screenshot of the Google Suite service status:

Apparently, not just Gmail or Google Drive, now even Google Meet, Docs and Google Voice are experiencing outages across the globe. Google has updated the same on its status dashboard, that can be accessed here.

We will keep you updated on the latest. Stay tuned.

8/20/20, 11:37 AM: We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.