The Console war in on, and much like last time, the competition will be brutal. Both Microsoft (owner of Xbox) and Sony (the company behind PlayStation) are prepping up for what will the biggest leap in console gaming so far, and have unveiled their new consoles-the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, in grandiose fashion.

However, up until now, both companies have been rather silent on an actual release date and price tag, building up anticipation in gamers from both franchises. Both companies had said that the consoles will launch sometime during the holiday season, which, honestly is a pretty big window. However, Microsoft has decided to make it shorter, and announced that the Xbox Series X console will drop in November, without specifying a date. This leaves the company with a pretty flexible schedule, while still giving something for avid gamers to chew on.

This coincided with another announcement from the company, this one a little on the sad side, saying that the newest addition to the Halo franchise-Halo Infinite will be delayed to 2021.

“Our vision at Xbox and 343 Industries has always been to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being. To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021,” the company said.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

However, Xbox enthusiasts still have a lot to look forward to, as the console will launch with “thousands of games to play, spanning four generations,” alongwith “over 100 optimized for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console.” Moreover, the new console will be able to deliver up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games. All of this, paired with features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, means that “playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one.”

The company also said that starting from 15th September, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet, enabling them to take their console gaming on the go.