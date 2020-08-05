Samsung is back at unveiling those big, over-sized devices. The Note line-up, which went on a hiatus of sorts since 2014, only to make a comeback last year, is back with another pair of big (literally) flagships. At its visually impressive and Apple-like Unpacked event today, Samsung finally unveiled the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. The latter, of course being a larger sized version of the former.

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will sport a 6.7 inch and 6.9 inch fluid AMOLED display respectively. Along with those industry-best screens, Samsung is also bringing the 120Hz refresh rates to both the devices. Moreover, both devices will differ not only in the size of their displays, but the type as well. While the Note 20 will feature a ‘flat’ display, much like the S20, Note 20 Ultra will have the classic ‘edge’ that we have come to expect from the South Korean company. Also, both of these displays will be secured by the ‘toughest Gorilla glass on a smartphone’- the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phones will also feature some of the best cameras that the company has offered till date, including a triple camera setup at the back and a punch hole cut out in the front for the selfie camera. The primary Wide angle F1.8 camera with 108 MP of picture capturing proficiency will be paired with 12 MP Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras, to make sure that the phone can go toe to toe with the soon to be launched iPhone 12. Truth be told though, these cameras are good, but nothing really standout. The 10 MP selfie camera with F2.2 sits in a cutout that does not take away from the massive screen.

The back panel is also different on both versions of the phone, with Note 20 sporting a glass back while the Note 20 Ultra swapping out for Reinforced Polycarbonate.

The S Pen is also getting a huge bump, and hopes to achieve a latency of just 9ms by using AI algorithms to predict where the next point on the screen will be. This, paired with 120 Hz of refresh rate, brings the Note devices one step closer to the writing experience of a real pen.

In terms of storage options, the Note 20 also only comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there’s no expandable memory; that’s only available on the Ultra.

More to follow…