In a line-up that is perhaps the last standing competition to the mighty iPad, Samsung announced their next-gen Galaxy Tab S7. And even though it is still not comparable to iPad standards, Android at least now has a worthy competitor to that loop-sided dominance.

The first thing that you notice, is that iPad-like chamfered edges design, along with a rather similar looking back. The difference of course is the way cameras have been setup, along with the vertically written ‘SAMSUNG’ moniker. The screen too is an all new OLED panel, which hands down, is the best that you can get in current times. The catch though, is that this panel comes only in the larger variant.

Talking of variants, the line-up has been introduced in two variants. While the S7 will come with an 11 inch display, the S7 Plus tends to push the boundaries between tabs and laptops even further, with 12.4-inch model. Moreover, the S7 Plus will have an OLED panel, which is at par with the iPad Pro, while the S7 still opts for a more traditional LCD. However, while that might have bummed out potential buyers of the S7, the 120 Hz will more than make up for the cut, a feature that will arrive with both versions of the Galaxy Tab.

The S7 Plus has an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which isn’t something you see on most tablets on the market. The S7, which is on a budget, swapped this out for a scanner on the power button, which is as innovative as it is weird.

Now, let’s take a look at what’s under the hood. Both the devices will be powered by the top end Snapdragon 865 processor, along with 6 or 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The company has also given users the option to expand the secondary storage on these devices by the use of a microSD card slot. This behemoth will be charged by a USB C cable, and can pair up with 45-watt chargers.

Both the devices will run on Samsung’s own Android Skin, the OneUI, and support the DeX interface, which provides a more desktop-like experience when you’re using a keyboard case.

However, there’s no headphone jack, unfortunately, and with the additional cost of the keyboard, the price of the S7 Plus might reach upwards of $1000.