A Twitter tipster of Apple leaks, @komiya_kj has ‘revealed’ what the next generation of ARM based MacBook may have inside of them. Reportedly, the laptop, that will launch at an Apple event scheduled for October 27 this year, will have a 12 inch Retina display, the A14X bionic chipset and more.

The tweet claims that the new Macbook, which will cost $799 at least, will have the new ARM based A14X Bionic chipset, being powered by 8 or 16 Gigs of RAM and a solid state drive (SSD) with 128GB/256GB/1TB memory capacity.

The device will also have a 12 inch Retina display, which will last for 15 to 20 hours on a full charge. It is also interesting to note that Apple will make the switch to a Type C port, which will be used to data transfer and charging, thus extending the catalogue of devices that can pair with the new laptop. The device will also probably be lighter than 1kg.

The company is also reportedly going back to 4th gen Butterfly Keyboard, backtracking from the new scissor switches that Apple had introduced with its recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro refreshes. This is not generally a bad news, since each person has their own tastes, but we have something that’s definitely going to cause some disappointment. Apparently, the company is still sticking to the 720p Facetime HD Camera, which has become outdated, to say the least.

MacBook

A14X

RAM 8GB,16GB

SSD 256GB,512GB,(1TB)

12” Retina Display

15hr~20hr battery life

720p Facetime HD Camera

Single USB-C port

lighter than 1kg

4th gen Butterfly Keyboard

$799(at least)~ — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 30, 2020

The event on October 27 will be an exclusive ‘big screen’ event for the company, where Apple will launch the new MacBook, the MacBook Pro 13 and a new iPad Pro. The MacBook Pro 13 is supposed to come at a price tag of $1,099, $300 more than the MacBook. Moreover, @komiya_kj claims that the 4K Apple TV will be unveiled in October too.