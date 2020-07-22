The next two months are going to be quite eventful for Samsung. Recently, they had announced their ‘Unpacked’ event, where we will get to see five new devices launched in the market. Today, they announced yet another virtual event where they will showcase several other of their electronic products. The event will be conducted virtually due to the same reason – the corona virus pandemic.

The ‘Life Unstoppable’ event is scheduled to be held on September 2nd at 9 a.m. BST/ 10 a.m. CET. The 45 minute event will let the world witness revelations in mobile, TV and home appliances. The virtual experience will be open to media, retail and industry attendees only. However, after the live event gets concluded, the video will be rolled out on Samsung’s official website, as reported by The Verge.

Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said: “At Samsung, we continue to bring game-changing innovation to our customers and our society. We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.”

Last month, the Korean tech giant had bailed out from Europe’s largest consumer electronics fair, IFA due to the world-wide pandemic. They have been attending this event since 1991. Eventually, even IFA took a step back and arranged for the number of attendees to be limited with the help of an invite system. It will take place in Berlin, Germany beginning on September 3rd.