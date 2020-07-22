Samsung is doubling down on its foldable phone efforts, and today unveiled the 5G variant of the much hyped Galaxy Z Flip. This 5G variant will be going up for sale starting August 7th.

Its base version- the Galaxy Z Flip, which was launched in February, was hailed as a great successor to the disappointing Galaxy Fold from 2019, which simply failed to impress both buyers and critics. In fact, the Z Flip is often regarded as the first truly foldable phone from the South Korean company, with the Galaxy Fold becoming an abomination Samsung would rather forget ever happened.

When it comes to specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t fail to impress. This is the first Samsung device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. Improved graphics rendering and 5G capabilities are the main powerhouses of this chipset. 5G technology is the next generation cellular connectivity which delivers faster speeds than 4G LTE along with low latency and and reduced network congestion.

Everything else about the phone is practically the same. On the front is the familiar 6.7” AMOLED display from the Z Flip, while the cover display is just 1.1” AMOLED, just large enough to show the time and notification with no contents. The ultra-thin screen folds up without getting any cracks on it. However, many reviewers would argue that the phone’s ‘glass’ display isn’t glass at all, and thus, damages very easily, but we will not get into that again.

What the Galaxy Z series exclusively offers is a premium service. A dedicated team of representatives will be there to assist and guide users, which can be reached out by simply dialing a toll-free number. Samsung also offers a one-time replacement of the device’s screen. The same courtesy will be forwarded to the owners of Galaxy Z Flip 5G, presumably.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will cost you $1,450 which, while still rather exorbitant, is just $170 more than the Z Flip. Motorola Razr is a similar device with body folding capabilities costs around $1,499. It is however not so expensive when we compare it with the Huawei Mate X, which is priced at a massive $2,600.