Samsung is going to unveil five new devices in its upcoming livestream event. At 10 a.m. ET on August 5th, the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ summer event is going to be held live on both YouTube as well as their official site. The event will take place in Samsung’s home turf, South Korea.

Due to the worldwide pandemic situation, brands have increasingly switched to virtual events to showcase their new product launches this year. Apple held WWDC’20 livestream on Jun 22nd. OnePlus too will be holding a virtual launch in a couple of days for its NORD device. The OnePlus Nord launch will also support an additional augmented reality stream, which will be interesting to see. Even Microsoft’s Build Developer Conference was held virtually.

Dr. T.M. Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business of Samsung, in a blog post said, “At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)”.

We can surely expect to see new launches in the top-range Galaxy Note series. Also, Roh mentioning devices in ‘ears’ and ‘wrist’ indicates a probability of a new Watch 3 series and wireless earbuds. A few days back, leaks exposed the bean shaped galaxy buds. The 5G version of the flagship Galaxy Z-flip is open to the public for pre-ordering as announced by Samsung on a Weibo poster.

2020 has been an important year for Samsung. In February, Samsung had launched its top-notch flagship, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z-fold, which is a successor to the infamous Galaxy Fold.