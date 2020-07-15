Popular tech YouTuber Marcus Brownlee, in a video interaction with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially revealed the design of the OnePlus Nord, a highly speculated mid-range smartphone from OnePlus, which will release on 21st July 2020. The OnePlus Nord can be pre-ordered via the company website or amazon in Europe.

The new OnePlus Nord is available in two colors- teal and grey. Pei and Brownlee seem to be falling the teal one as ‘Dave2D Teal’, naming it after critically acclaimed tech youtube Dave Lee’s channel color.

The Nord looks like a classic One Plus smartphone that fits perfectly in a user’s hand with a vertical camera strip and curved edges on a flat-screen. It has dual front cameras and quad rear cameras. A set of creator cases are also being made for the OneNord. OneNord will not have an official IP rating. However, the device can stand occasional water spills.

Interestingly though, this design was something that OnePlus initially never agreed upon. Pei showed up a couple of other mock ups which were finalised, all of them featuring perfectly square camera lenses, unlike the round ones than were later finalised. Pei said that they changed the design to the current one last minute, thus delaying the launch of the phone by a month or so.

In an exclusive interview with the YouTuber MKBHD, Carl Pei, Co-founder of One Plus said that” Nord was changed late in the process”. This can explain the reason for the phones delayed launch.

In the design process too, while OnePlus usually finalises the design 9 months prior to launch, Pei said that they finalised it for Nord 6 months before the launch.

Along with the phone, OnePlus will also launch its wireless earbuds with the OnePlus Nord phone.

You can view the full video right here: