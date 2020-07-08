Spotify is launching an easier and interactive way for users to create new and personalized workout playlists in seconds – “Soundtrack your Playlist”.

No two people want to listen to the same music while they workout, and Spotify has realised this need. Thus, now you can select workout playlists designed for your specific workout, so you don’t miss a single rep or beat.

This interactive feature asks the user to define their workouts by conducting a small quiz with questions like “How long is your workout sesh?”, and “what’s your type of workout?”. Moreover, the users can choose the ‘vibe’ of the workout- it can be zen, motivating, dancing, or hyped music. Based on the responses and the user’s listening taste, Spotify will create the workout playlist. Users can create as many playlists as they like through the ‘soundtrack your workout’ feature

The user can choose to include podcasts as well as music in their playlist, if that’s your thing. Playlists can even be as long as two hours, for the people who like to go full beast mode with their sessions.

Here’s a playlist made by one our team members:

Spotify said that its listeners have created over 1 million workout playlists in the last two months. With coronavirus, the demand for workout playlists has increased significantly, due to people not going to gyms anymore, and thus being in control of what they want to listen to while exercising. The company also points that the ‘genre’ of music, if you can call it that, is most popular among young people, as more than half of these listeners were between the ages of 18 to 29.

Users will still be able to avail the pre designed workout playlists from Spotify. However, it will be a little less personalised, due to the lack of the extensive background search going in the new quiz.

Moreover, users can just retake the quiz if they want to shake things up, and answers the question differently. Whether you are going in for an intense powerlifting session or a zen stretch, the new personalized playlist will always be there to cater to your needs.

“Workout audio has always been a big focus for listeners on Spotify around the globe, and now more than ever, users are finding creative ways to stay active and healthy in this current climate,” noted Spotify’s Trends Expert, Shanon Cook, in a statement about the launch.

To popularize this new feature Spotify interviews celebrity fitness coach Corey Calliet, who even created his own playlist through the ‘soundtrack your workout’ feature.