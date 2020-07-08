Qualcomm has launched its latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile chipset today, a worthy successor to the powerful Snapdragon 865. And along with that, we got to hear some interesting phone launches that would run on this latest chipset from Qualcomm.

It is Asus and Lenovo, both of whom will be launching their respective gaming decices, running on the 865+.

Talking about the launch, Lenovo VP Jeery Tsao said, “Three years after the launch of the Lenovo Legion PC portfolio, we’re bringing our beloved gaming sub-brand’s core values of speed and powerful performance to 5G mobile gaming – where Lenovo Legion will be amongst the first to offer the new Snapdragon 865 Plus in our expanding family of gaming devices this year,” This suggests that Lenovo is expected to launch a ‘Legion’ gaming phone this year which will sport the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. A deadly combination indeed.

Snapdragon 865 has powered more than 140 models of smartphones including Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series and Oneplus 8 series. It is recognized as the fastest processor in an Android device by far margin. Most flagships use it, as 5G is becoming the new standard, and the 865 is the only one to house separate 5G modem.

However, in the 3rd quarter of 2020 we are now looking at a chip that has dethroned the Snapdragon 865 from its top spot, and it is their own Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform takes 5G to the next level with its leading 5th generation AI to facilitate the 865+ devices with breakthrough features. The chipset takes photography to the next level with Gigapixel speed photography and desktop-level gaming performance coupled with Superfast 5G. The chipset will give promising performance and a better battery life.

Some quick but worthy additions include fast connect 6900 for faster 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 instead of 5.1. Also with this historic chipset, Snapdragon 865+ becomes the first mobile chipset to cross the 3Ghz mark, with 3.1Ghz of prime core.

Snapdragon 865 Plus also offers the following enhancements over Snapdragon 865: