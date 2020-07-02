As the threat of COVID-19 peaks again in the US, the country is trying to take a halt to manage the rising curve of infections striking everyday. Amid those surging number of cases, Apple has decided to close more stores again.

The company is closing stores on Thursday in Los Angeles area, along with locations in Last Vegas, Alabama, Idaho, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisiana.

This comes after Apple had earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. The current shut down brings the total reclosures in the US to 77.

In a statement, Apple said, “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas.” The company has planned to take each and every step with an abundance of caution.

The spokesman also said that the stores in other parts of the states will remain open.

However, customers who have left items at the closing Apple Stores for repair need not fret, for the company said that they should expect the store to reach out in the next few days with information and how to get the items back.

This isn’t the first time coronavirus has come in the way of Apple realizing its plans. Last month, the company was forced to schedule its WWDC event, arguably the highlight of Apple’s year, online. Nonetheless, the company managed to conduct the event, and to great acclaim, as it announced new operating systems for almost all its devices, including a new iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

Big companies are taking a break and are waiting for the lurking threat of COVID-19 to settle down. This week Google also announced the delay in reopening of its US offices by around two months because of the surge in the number of corona virus cases.