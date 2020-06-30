Oracle has announced setting up of a brand new data centre in Hyderabad, its second one in India. The software giant had launched its first data India centre in Mumbai on October 11 last year which allowed its customers to transfer their data to the cloud. The new Hyderabad branch is its second data centre in India.

Interestingly, a spokesperson from Oracle India also said that the company might expand its data centres in six more regions in India.

Hyderabad centre offers businesses in India access to all Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database, operation system and other cloud applications. Moreover, this Hyderabad branch will help small Indian businesses who now want to operate digitally due to coronavirus. Most importantly, it will help businesses in India with disaster recovery and compliance.

This new data centre is a part of Oracle’s aim to set up at least 36 cloud data centres in the world by December. In September 2019, Oracle aimed to open one new data centre every 23 days. Oracle has opened 20 new cloud regions since 2019. It operates in a total of 24 regions globally in countries like US, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the European Union.

Oracle works with a variety of companies in a variety of sectors. Some of its clients include Federal Bank, Bajaj Electricals, Genpact, National Stock Exchange, Bharti Airtel, Century Textiles, Cure and Niti Aayog.

“With two Oracle cloud regions live in India, we are fully geared to support our 15,000-plus customers in their innovation journey, with adequate support by nearly 1,000 specialised Oracle partners,” Mr Kumar, Regional Managing Director of Oracle India, said.