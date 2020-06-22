While announcing major new upgrades to iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and more, Apple also provided significant new software upgrades for Airpods. Two of the most important and perhaps revolutionary features are cross-device switching and algorithm driven spatial audio.

Let us start with cross-device switching. With this new software upgrade, Airpods will now automatically and seamlessly switch between as many Apple devices as you own and support Airpods. So for example, if you have an iPhone, an iPad and a Macbook, the Airpods will automatically switch between devices depending on which one you are currently using.

So if you suddenly switch from using your iPhone to your iPad, the Airpods will detect that and switch audio to iPad. This happens automatically and seamlessly. Similarly, if you suddenly move on to Macbook for a Skype call, Airpods will detect that as well. Interestingly, the priority remains your iPhone. So if there is a sudden call on your iPhone, the Airpods will quickly switch back to your iPhone to help you attend that call.

Next up, is spatial audio. With Airpods, you can now experience theatre like surround sound, right from within your Airpods. Apple is now putting in a new spatial algorithm that will create sound sources across your head, similar to how you receive sound from various directions in a theatre. Even if you move your head, the spatial sound will move with you. If you move your iPad, the same will follow.

The spatial sound system works with all modern surround sound tech, including Dolby Atmos 5.1 and even 7.1 channel surround sound.

More to follow…