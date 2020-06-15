Tesla has started adding a Qi wireless phone charger and USB-C ports to Model 3 vehicles built at its Fremont, California factory, Electrek reported.

However, it is important to note that these features are standard in Tesla’s Model Y which was released in March. Moreover, Tesla has been adding these features in Model 3 vehicles produced in China since last month when the California factory was shut due to COVID 19 restrictions.

But for other Model 3 users, until now it was only been available as an after purchase add on. Model 3 now starts at $38,990, according to Tesla’s website.

Many automakers saw a decline in demand for vehicles in the first quarter as people have been homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the economic disruption caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, Tesla has been looking for chances to boost its sales. Consequently, it has taken many steps in that direction, this update being one of them. This new update is expected to attract potential costumers to buy Model 3. Tesla suffered a 21% decrease in sales. It produced 103,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter, about 2% lower than the previous period.

A customer called Bryan Finnegan took delivery of a new Model 3 this week and confirmed that the electric car is now equipped with the new features. He shared pictures of his new Tesla Model 3 with Electrek.