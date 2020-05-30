Uber is announcing a new ride option in select cities in the US today. Called ‘Hourly’, this new ride option lets riders pay by the hour and take multiple stops during their ride. Uber says that the feature is a result of some constant feedback from users, who have demanded such a ride option.

The feature isn’t something entirely new though, as it was already being tested in cities across Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

To use this, you’ll be able to request this ‘hourly’ trip as you would any on-demand ride, while setting multiple stops as needed throughout your journey. The cost is $50 per hour with mileage overage varying by city, and riders can book in hourly increments. Once requested, the rider will be matched with a driver who has a more spacious and newer vehicle make / model of cars that are eligible for Uber Comfort.

On the drivers end, they can simply opt-in for these rides from their Work Hub. Uber says, that declining these rides will have no impact on driver earnings.

Uber Hourly will initially be available in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., Houston, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Tacoma, and Tampa Bay. It will be available to 100% of riders in these cities starting Tuesday, June 2nd.