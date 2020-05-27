Doktor.se, the Swedish health tech startup that provides digital consultations to patients through its smartphone app, is announcing a fresh capital raise. The company has landed €45M (~$49.5M) in a Series C round, led by Carnegie and Handelsbanken. The round also saw participation from “many” of Doktor.se’s existing investors, including one of Sweden’s largest health company, Oriola Corporation. The round comes almost a year after company’s €10M Series B last year.

Doktor.se primarily provides a smartphone app to its users, for real-time video-conferencing enabled digital health consultation services. Users in Sweden can download the app from both Android and iOS app stores, register with their mobile Bank ID and start using the services. As of now, the 24 hour teleconsultation app does not charge any fee or commission for its services.

“Doktor.se is driven by the mission to offer accessible, frictionless access to healthcare and to make it available to everyone. The global crisis we are currently undergoing has reinforced the need to transform the healthcare system, to ensure that it is sustainable and future proof,” says Martin Lindman, CEO and co-founder.

Sweden, which is easily one of the more advanced countries in terms of digital healthcare, has seen a surge in demand for such online consultation services. In 2019 alone, the number reached to a million digital appointments, including health assessments, treatment advice and face-to-face check-ups. That is significant for a country with little over 10 million in population. And with the current coronavirus crisis engulfing the world, the demand will only rise.

Doktor.se will now further expand its product line, by introducing digi-physical offerings. This would include opening up physical medical centers across the country and further upgrade the existing digital healthcare services that it offers. Presumably, this new digital-physical offering could be where the company plans on generating bulk of their revenues.

International expansion is also something that Doktor.se is looking for, with this fresh capital. Doktor.se operates as a standalone service in Sweden and serves as a platform partner to leading Brazilian online doctor Vivabem’s app Vibe and AniCura, a digital veterinarian app available in Sweden. “Our platform technology provides a comprehensive solution and we are seeing a rise in demand from partners all around the world. We are currently in discussions to launch in four major markets in the next year” added Lindman.