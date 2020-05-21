Against the background of the pandemic, most smartphone companies have either delayed the launch of their devices or resorted to simple press releases and online events. Samsung’s next event set in August seems to be taking the latter format. The Korean tech giant will reportedly launch its next flagship line- the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series through an online event.

While Samsung held a physical event for the launch of Samsung Galaxy S20, missing the pandemic by a hair, the Korean company has had to act in accordance with the current state of affairs this time. The event would mark Samsung’s first launch of a flagship series without the public.

The Galaxy Note 20 will look a lot like S20, but will come in two sizes, both of which will feature a built-in S pen. The devices are said to have the same snapdragon processor as S20 and will reportedly feature a bigger in-screen finger print sensor.

Adding to the significance of the event, Galaxy Note 20 series may not be the only handsets that we could see launch. Rumour mills have churned out, that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could also be launched alongside the flagship series. The new Fold 2 will feature a notch-less design, an improved camera system and a screen that could support the usage of an S-pen. Hopefully, we would also see a much better attempt at foldables from the Korean electronics giant.

As of now, no exact date has been identified for the event. Considering that it requires no bookings, the date can dwindle.

As the health crisis has evolved, companies have had to cancel major events planned in the pandemic months. This includes Microsoft Build which was cancelled in March and then forged ahead as an online-only event which was scheduled from May 19th to 21st. Along the same lines, Apple’s WWDC 20 will follow a similar format and is set to begin on June 22nd. Google on the other hand, completely scrapped its developer event.



