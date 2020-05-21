An app like Facebook, which has been held accountable for security breaches multiple times, has to be extra careful with its users’ privacy. In India, women safety is a big issue, and Facebook has launched a new feature to address it. The “Lock profile” option, which is available under the “More” menu in settings, combines existing privacy feature to do what it’s name suggests-lock your profile from strangers.

As mentioned above, the privacy features are nothing new, they have just been brought together in a way where they can be activated in a single click. These include limiting strangers from viewing your past or new posts, disallowing people to zoom in on or download your profile picture, as well as the cover photo. For all intents and purposes, you will be in a Facebook built Fortess to save you Facebook itself. Ironical?

The feature is available for both men and women, but has been marketed as women oriented, as they are generally more probable to use it. The company even said that the feature has been launched to allow women to control their Facebook experience. “We are committed to providing a safe platform for people to express themselves, Ankhi Das, public policy director, Facebook India said in a statement. “We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online.”

The feature can be referred to as the sequel of the Profile Guard, which was launched in 2017 and allowed users to make it impossible for someone to download or even take a screenshot of their profile picture.