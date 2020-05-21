Seldom is the case, when you could have signed up to a service, but probably haven’t used that product for a long time. While that is rare to happen with Netflix, it seems like there are inactive users and the streaming giant will now start reminding them, and later cancelling if there are is inaction still.

In a company blog post today, Netflix said that it would be asking users who have not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined, to confirm they want to keep their membership. Similar notifications will be sent out to users who have stopped watching for more than two years. In case users do not confirm, Netflix would go ahead and cancel the membership.

The step is rather surprising and welcoming at the same time. It is a great step forward from the company, considering how most other companies across sectors would be happy to credit money from inactive subscribers. Additionally, anyone who cancels their Netflix account and then rejoins within 10 months will still have their favorites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them.

Netflix further added that these inactive accounts represent less than half of one percent of the overall member base, only a few hundred thousand, and are already factored into the company’s financial guidance.