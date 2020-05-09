In what will be the “last straw” for Elon Musk in the ongoing California state vs Tesla battle, the company will move its headquarters out of California. Musk, as usual, took to Twitter to announce the same, where he appeared visibly irked from all that has been going around his company’s operations during COVID-19 lockdown orders.

In a barrage of tweets and a freewheeling chat that Musk has been having with his followers for a while now, Elon Musk made it clear that “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”. He further mentioned that his company has filed a lawsuit against “unelected & ignorant Interim Health Officer” of Alameda country, over his decision to not allow Tesla factory to operate.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Earlier today we heard how California state’s Alameda country made it clear that Tesla “must not reopen” its Vehicle Factory located in the San Francisco Bay area, which comes under the Alameda county area. The order, as Musk mentioned today, was issued by an Interim Health Officer. This comes days after Musk cheered about restarting the factory in Fremont, Friday afternoon following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders that allowed manufacturers in a few areas of the state to resume functioning.

Elon Musk has been at loggerheads with the State over lockdown orders. Such has been his annoyance that he went to the extent of calling these preventive measures “fascist” during the quarterly earnings calls that recently happened. His followers have been divided, with many echoing support for his demand to re-commence work, while others bashing at him for being self-centered in a scenario that requires cooperative effort.