Uber’s ‘Uber Care Driver Fund’, an INR12.5 crore (~$1.6Mn) COVID-19 relief fund announced by the company for its driver partners in India, has seen its first disbursement today. The company announced, that first batch of 55,000 drivers have received a one-time monetary grant under the fund, to meet their essential needs.

Additionally, Uber also announced that its users across India have contributed INR2.5 Crore (~$330K) to the fund so far. NGOs and corporations too have contributed close to INR4.8 crore (~650K) so far to the fund. Donations from riders, NGOs and corporations were opened up just two weeks back, and the numbers already look pretty heartening. 23,000 riders have contributed the money.

While the first batch of driver partners have received the grant, Uber said that it is immediately disbursing additional grants received via riders, NGOs and others to more driver partners. The company is aiming to reach an INR 25 crore (~$1.6 million) figure in the coming days through external contributions to the fund.

The fund to these driver partners is an outright grant and does not have to be repaid in any form. This fund is in addition to certain other relaxations that Uber has provided to its driver partners, including waiver of lease rentals, facilitation of EMI relief, provision of micro-credit & insurance solutions, and access to free unlimited consultations from doctors online.