IT solutions provider Cognizant is the latest victim of the notorious maze ransomware attack. The breach reportedly targeted the company’s employees as well as some of its clients. Cognizant says it has informed the clients and was working closely with them to vet the problem.

Although more specific details about the incident are yet to be known, Cognizant confirmed the incident, stating it was working on mitigating the issue with the help of in-house security as well as external cyber defense companies. It is not clear as to which of the company’s large clientele are affected the most.

“Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack,” Cognizant posted on its website.

“Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities,” Cognizant added.

The ransomware was first observed in May last year and has since grown in magnitude and notoriety. It has infected several major companies including cyber insurer Chubb, accounting giant MNP, an oil company, among others.

Cognizant is one of the largest IT companies globally, and is a part of the prestigious Fortune 500 list. The New Jersey-based IT giant has clients in around 80 countries and employs around 290,000 people, most of whom live in India. The company posted $16.8 billion in revenue last year.