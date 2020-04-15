As anticipated, Apple has today announced the 2nd Gen iPhone SE. The device, which is Apple’s most affordable iPhone in the current line-up, takes design cues from the popular 1st gen iPhone SE. Similar to its predecessor, the 2nd gen iPhone SE features a 4.7 inch display, though this time it gets an upgraded liquid retina panel.

Apple seems to have listened to all the consumer feedback that it has been getting for a while. For example, users have been yearning to see the flat panel design on iPhone SE. And they get exactly that. iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front, and is available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED. The rear glass finish includes the customary centered Apple logo and is made using a seven-layer color process for precise hue and opacity.

The all-favorite old physical home button makes a re-appearance as well. iPhone SE features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID.

Interestingly, the iPhone SE 2nd gen featured Apple’s latest A13 bionic chip, with a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency.

In terms of the camera setup, the iPhone SE features a single rear snapper. And even though it isn’t the complicated mix of lens/sensor systems that we have come to see off late in smartphones, its a fairly decent photo capturing unit. The camera is a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide angle lens, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. That extra computational prowess helps it to unlock several benefits, such as Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. Apple has done a hugely impressive job in pushing all of that in a single rear snapper.

The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps. Customers can also take advantage of QuickTake video on the front and rear cameras, allowing video recording without switching out of Photo mode.

Let us now talk about pricing. True to its name, the iPhone SE is astonishingly affordable. iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED starting at just $399 (~₹30,550). iPhone SE is available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. The phone is available to pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, April 17, and will be available from Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on Friday, April 24, in the US and more than 40 other countries and regions. iPhone SE comes in three colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED.

In India however, Apple has announced the pricing to start at ₹42,500.