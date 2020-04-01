Everyone from all around the world, individuals, partnerships and most importantly companies from across sectors, are coming forward to help the world recover from the global coronavirus pandemic. Even if a company doesn’t specialise in medical equipment or vaccines, it is using the best of its resources to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Ford has stated that they will be partnering with GE, and will make 50,000 ventilators. The design of these ventilators will be provided by Airon Corp, a company who works to build pneumatic life support products. The idea is that Ford could incorporate their high manufacturing technique, while GE uses their medical expertise, and Airon will provide their design, and if they are able to work well in tandem, then their objective to make 50,000 ventilators would be successful, and these ventilators could save countless lives in the US.

As per the design provided by Airon, the ventilator which this trio intends on making, works without electricity, and instead uses air pressure to be function. This attribute makes it highly convenient, and can be used in the hospital without much set conditions. Furthermore, this ventilator has a rather simple design, which can allow GM to build a large number of them, in a relatively short period of time.

As per the plan, Ford intends on building 1,500 units of ventilators by April end, over 12,000 by May, and 50,000 by July. Hopefully, Ford is able to perform as per the plan, because the need of ventilators is only growing. Luckily, Ford is not alone in this, as GM with Ventec Life Systems is racing against time to make 10,000 ventilators by mid-April. Medtronic, a medical device company is working in partnership with Tesla, and they hope to build ventilators as soon as Elon Musk’s giga plant in New York opens up.

At the time of writing this piece, there have been 787,483 cases of Covid-19, from which 37,486 people have died. These numbers are staggering and quite frankly unbelievable. As you read this, the count is only increasing with barely any respite. The country to have the largest amount of cases with quite a lead is now the United States of America, with 164,359 cases, and 3,173 deaths. With the rising cases, the resources and medical equipment needed by the hospitals in USA is only depleting, and they require help as soon as possible.

