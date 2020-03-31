As a contribution to the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced a 15 crore donation. The details of the contribution were revealed in an open letter from Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director Xiaomi.

The Chinese smartphone maker will donate ₹10 crores to the honourable PM’s relief funds to CM funds across various states. The company will also continue donating face masks and protective suits to hospitals across different states. Xiaomi has partnered with Give India on Mi.com to raise 1 crore that will be spent towards providing hygiene kits for 20,000 families.

The letter requests Mi fans and partners to donate for the cause as well. The company is also working with various NGOs in an effort to provide support to daily wage workers, migrants and stray animals. Employees have been requested to donate to the PM’s fund or funds of state CMs or donate a portion of their income. The ultimate aim remains a 15 crore donation towards the cause.

The PM CARES fund was set up as a result of requests from entities wishing to donate to the cause. Chaired by the PM, the members of the public charitable trust include the defence, finance and home minister as well.

Various companies have been contributing to the trust. While Tata sons and Tata trusts have pledged a contribution of ₹1500 crores combined, Reliance has made an initial contribution of ₹5 Crore. Companies can fulfil their corporate social responsibilities by contributing to the PM CARES fund.

Under the Companies Act 2013, contribution to any fund set up by the central government for socio economic relief qualifies as CSR. The contribution of Xiaomi follows Oppo, which became the first smartphone company to donate to the fund. The companies have made contributions despite the 14% fall in global smartphone sales in February compared to last year.