While most events/conferences have announced cancellations, there still wasn’t any official news on Google’s annual developers event, the Google I/O. Well, now we have an official word, and it stands cancelled. In line with the ‘shelter-in-place’ requirements by the local Bay Area government, Google announced on Twitter today that it won’t hold the I/O conference in any capacity.

The company wrote, “Right now, the most important thing all of us can do is focus our attention on helping people with the new challenges we all face. We’ll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected.”

Google further mentioned that the event may not happen “in any capacity”, effectively ruling out the possibilities of a virtual event as well.

However, the company mentioned that it would continue to push out updates to Android, and will keep devs informed through various blogs that Google publishes. “Please know that we remain committed to sharing ongoing Android updates with you through our developer blogs and community forums”, Google added.

This is the second major event that Google has announced cancellation for. Earlier, it had cancelled the Google Cloud Next conference as well, as Coronavirus outbreak continues to impact businesses globally.

For all of our comprehensive coverage on COVID-19 outbreak, please visit our dedicated news section here.