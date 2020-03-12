Popular motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has announced via a press release, that it will introduce support for Android Auto in the Trike, CVO, and Touring motorcycles starting 2021, fulfilling a long pending demand of customers.

Older models manufactured in 2014 and after will also be getting a software update to enable support for the new feature provided they are equipped with the company’s Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. Even if one doesn’t have a Boom! Box GTS unit installed, Harley-Davidson sells them as an accessory that can be bought separately. The new feature would enable Harley-Davidson riders with Android smartphones to connect their phone over USB to display Google Maps, access Google Assistant, and also control music.

Harley-Davidson has supported Apple CarPlay for a while now but had nothing for Android users. As such, many customers were forced to install aftermarket units in place of the stock Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.