Remote meet-ups have become an essential part of any small or large business today. And call it a mere coincidence or pure destiny, in trying times that we are living in today — specially due to the coronavirus outbreak — companies have realised the importance of virtual meeting platforms all the more. Enter Airmeet, an India-based online platform that helps you organise remote meet-ups, and has just landed $3 million in a fresh round from a group of high profile investors.

Not just meetings, Airmeet.com is an all-in-one platform to host, discover and attend fully remote events, like professional meet-ups and conferences. And unlike more popular alternatives like Skype or Zoom, Airmeet does not require an event organiser to have a subscription of sorts. The organiser can simply go to the platform and organise an event through a simple product flow.

As of now, Airmeet lets organisers have remote conferences with an audience size of upto 1 million, large enough to accommodate even some of the biggest of currently existing physical conferences. Airmeet events do feel quite like in-person events with serendipitous and free flow video encounters with other participants on virtual tables and networking lounges, backstage, stage, claps and audience reactions.

Lalit Mangal, the co-founder of Airmeet, says “We are excited about the future where distance won’t matter for great minds to come together and collectively construct knowledge. We plan to improve the product and add support for multiple many formats of events.” Interestingly, Mangal is also one of the co-founders of a popular rental property platform in India, CommonFloor.

In terms of the current round, it is led by Accel India and joined by VentureHighway, Global Founders Capital and Angel Syndicates: CloudCapital, BetterCapital, 100x Entrepreneur Fund and Sequoia Scout. Additionally, a slew of note Indian entreprenuers are joining the cap table as well. These include the likes of Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal, RedBus’ Phanindra Sama among others.