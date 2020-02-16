Days after we witnessed official Twitter accounts of Facebook-owned Messenger and Facebook itself getting hacked, its now the Olympics and the sporting event’s governing body, IOC.

In a confirmation relayed by Twitter late last night, the social media platform confirmed that official accounts of the Olympics and the IOC were hacked. The hacking was done using a third-party platform.

In an official statement issued by the company, a spokesperson said, “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners to restore them,” the Twitter spokesperson said.”

In fact, Olympics and the IOC weren’t the only accounts to have been hacked yesterday. Twitter also confirmed that the official twitter account of Spanish football club FC Barcelona, also got hacked in a similar fashion. “FC Barcelona will conduct a cybersecurity audit and will review all protocols and links with third party tools, in order to avoid such incidents,” the soccer club said in a tweet after the hack.

Twitter of late, has seen accounts being hacked on a regular basis. Just last week, official twitter accounts of Facebook and its owned instant messaging platform Messenger were hacked. The accounts were later restored and tweets pushed during the hack were removed.