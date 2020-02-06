India’s aggressive push to become an EV-driven country was quite visible at this year’s Delhi Auto Expo. After years of debate and talks, electric vehicles in India have finally started to become more practical and affordable, thanks to mainstream auto companies taking it seriously. And as price barriers continue to reduce, companies are now targeting on their EV tech, trying to fine-tune it and make it competitive at a global level.

During the first day of Auto Expo 2020, as many as 12 car makers have showcased their affordable, daily-use electric vehicles, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others.

While Maruti Suzuki showcased its Futuro-e electric car, Tata Motors took the stage to showcase its Nexon EV and Altroz EV. The Nexon EV, which was already launched a while back, has a starting price of ₹14 lakh (~$20K) ex-showroom and claims to offer an impressive 312 kms of battery range on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz showcased its first electric SUV — EQC which will be powered by a 408PS motor that generates 760Nm torque. The claimed range is 470km and is expected to launch in April this year.

On the other hand, MG showcased its production-ready version of Vision E Concept. The car is based on The Marvel X electric SUV and is powered by two electric motors, one with 114 bhp and one with 70 bhp.

Mahindra unveiled the electric version of its compact SUV eKUV which is priced at ₹8.25 lakh. It is claimed to produce peak power output of 40kW and maximum torque of 120Nm and the company says that the car can go up to 147KM in single charge.

The company also showcased eXUV 300 which will be based on the XUV300. It also revealed Mahindra Atom which is a compact electric car for last-mile connectivity needs. Renault showcased its K-ZE based on Kwid, but nothing much is revealed about it yet.

China’s GMW showcased its Ora R1 hatchback electric vehicle at Auto Expo 2020 and is claimed be the ‘most-affordable’ electric car in India. Kia’s first electric car, Kia Soul EV, was earlier showcased at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show but the company is not expected to launch the car anytime soon in India.