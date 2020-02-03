WeWork India is expanding its operations in India by adding two new co-working centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru, making total locations to 13 in each of the cities.

This is the second recent expansion by WeWork in India. More recently, they opened a center in Worli, Mumbai with a desk capacity of 600. Now WeWork has a presence in 34 locations across NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad with a desk space for over 57,000 people. The desks are available for a range of prices starting from Rs 5,000 (~$80) to Rs 40,000 (~$750) per desk per month for shared spaces, private offices or company headquarters suitable.

Mumbai’s new eight-floor center located at Nesco IT Park, has an office space for 3,400 desks. Some of its unique features apart from added Amenities are Brainstorming room – a dedicated space for creative writing on walls , Wellness Room – a Lockable room made for nursing mothers, praying or meditating individuals, and a event space for meetings.

Bengaluru’s new center consists of office space for 950 desks, that are located at Prestige cube in Koramangala. The total area leased for these two centers is 1.15 lakh sq ft.

“This is a thriving time for the workspace industry with demand at an all time high,” said Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India. He further said, “Mumbai is the financial capital of India with one of the fastest-growing and most diverse population of entrepreneurs, startups and established multinationals which are in search of a dynamic workspace environment that caters to their needs. Bengaluru as well continues to display high demand for office spaces,”

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group is one among India’s major partners who started working with U.S. based WeWork in 2016 to make its debut into co-working business. WeWork’s target is to raise an amount of nearly $200 million, which will be invested in the India business to make it profitable at the entity level within one year, as told by Virwani last year.

WeWork India tweeted, “We’re thrilled to open the doors of our first two workspaces in 2020. Drop by and say hello to us at Prestige Cube in Bengaluru, and NESCO IT Park in Mumbai!”

In other news, WeWork recently announced the appointment of Indian American real-estate veteran, Sandeep Mathrani as the company’s CEO.