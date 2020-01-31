Alteria Capital is in the news for its second investment in as many days. Cloud kitchen startup Faasos has apparently made regulatory filings, indicating a fresh $5.4 million fundraise from Alteria Capital.

To that effect, the company has filed documents that reveal that Faaso’s parent Rebel Foods, will be issuing 3,500 NCDs of face value of ₹1,00,000/- each and 72 Series D3-A preference shares of ₹1,000/- each at a premium of ₹4,87,306/- per share. These findings were revealed via regulatory documents accessed by business intelligence platform Paper.vc.

Faasos runs cloud kitchens of its own across 15 Indian cities and over 200 outlets. Users can order food online, either through the company app or their website. The brand, over time, has become a popular standalone, non-aggregator name in food delivery and claims to be serving over 30,000 meals a day.

The company has had over 4 million meal servings since its inception.

The model is pretty similar to what Uber founder Travis Kalanick has lately been excited about. Kalanick, more recently, sold off a large chunk of his Uber holdings to cash in on a massive $400 million. He plans to invest that amount in setting up his second venture, a cloud kitchens startup.