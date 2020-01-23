Tiger Global has had a rather subdued investment activity in India off late. The investment firm has signaled that while it continues to raise India-specific funds, its investment will be highly selective in nature. One such investment is happening today, with the VC firm teaming up with Steadview Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group for a $12 million Series C round in wealth management platform INDwealth.

India currently has one of the highest number of millionaires and billionaires globally. And unlike global economies, India’s rich largely consist of family run businesses. These businesses, while doing well for themselves, are highly traditional in nature, with limited to minimal level of tech interventions when it comes to managing their massive wealth. INDwealth is aiming to capture this difficult but highly lucrative marker. INDwealth is an Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning based wealth management platform for HNI families. The virtual wealth office for these traditional family offices enables a one stop solution.

The platform lets families manage multiple family members with a single access account and take actions on individual accounts from the same platform. The company combines its online platform with a team of personalised and certified team of wealth manager, CA’s and Research Analyst for clients. INDwealth, apart from its core wealth management solution, also provides clients with allied financial advisory services. These include management of liabilities, interests being accrued on them, taxation and planning, goal setting based on financial investments among others.

The company boasts of an illustrious and highly proven founding team. Its CEO and founder is Ashish Kashyap, the man behind multiple successful Indian upstarts, including the likes of travel platform Goibibo and payments platform PayU India. He was also a Google country manager for India.