At its “Unpacked” event in San Francisco on 11th February, along with the Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones, the company is also expected to launch its new foldable smartphone named Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Now, ahead of the launch, the phone’s pricing details have leaked online. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will be priced between $860 and $1,295, which is much lower than the pricing of the current-gen Galaxy Fold costing about $2,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone will come with a clamshell foldable design, similar to the recently launched Motorola RAZR, which is priced at $1,500 even though the phone packs mid-range chipset — Snapdragon 710.

As per the reports, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and not the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset which was launched last month.

The phone will reportedly have 15W charger in the box. The phone is expected to have a 6.7-inch display and will have a dual-camera setup on the back and a 10 MP snapper on the front side. Although we don’t expect top-of-the-line specs, but the phone will come packed with decent specifications.

Further, some reports claim that the company will be targeting youth and women with this upcoming device. To know more about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event on 11th February.