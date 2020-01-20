Jeff Bezos has gotten a little too gaga for India and has been making big announcements for the country left and right. Amazon’s CEO recently completed his trip to the country where he made a lot of announcements regarding business, plans for the future, and also ended up enjoying limelight with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan.

After returning from his 3 day trip, Bezos went on to twitter to announce his last(maybe?) gift for the country, Electric Rickshaws for delivery. He did so with a video of him driving one of these bad boys in a peppy video.

The tweet read,”Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge“.

Bezos had a rather eventful trip this time around, where he made a lot of staggering announcements and discussed his plans for the country. The CEO said that to aid Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Amazon will be shipping $10 billion worth of India made products by 2025, vowing to invest $1 billion in making this bold claim a reality. But if government response was anything to go by, his visit was a big miss, as he failed to meet any of the top government authorities.

In a gathering of Bollywood’s finest, he talked about the company’s online video streaming platform, Prime Video and announced that it is doing better nowhere than it is in India. He also said that he plans to double down on his investments for Prime Video in India, and reported 5 new shows that were coming to the platform.

“I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation, and grit of the Indian people always inspire me,” Bezos said in his farewell letter to the country posted on Amazon’s India website on Friday.

The richest man in the world also said that he aims to create a million jobs in the country in the coming future.

The company and its leader have a lot of plans for the country. Already the front runner in online retail in the country, it has set its eyes on the rich offline market, partnering with the country’s second biggest offline retailer Future Retail to compete with Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart.