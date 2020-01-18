Microsoft has started the decade with a piece of interesting news for gaming enthusiasts, with a significant update to the Xbox console streaming beta version. Last year, Microsoft opened a limited beta version for Xbox insiders in the U.S and U.K. for examining Xbox games streaming on android phones and tablets. That roll-out is now going to expand to other countries. It is a step forward in the future of gaming industry and a direct competition to PS4’s remote play which provides a similar service.

Xbox Insiders in all Xbox one supported countries can try the preview.

Console Streaming is a new feature that enables users to play their owned and installed Xbox One games, including Xbox Game Pass titles, on Android phone or tablet, streamed from their home console.

Jonathan Hildebrandt, Principal program manager Lead at Xbox experience says that the company views “the public preview as an important step in our journey to deliver game streaming to Xbox players around the world.”

The company says that it has considered all the invaluable feedback that came from the Xbox insider’s who previewed this streaming service in the US and UK after starting in October. A future update based on reviews will also be rolled out soon containing latest improvements for new users joining now. This expansion will allow Microsoft to get feedback from a wide variety of players coming from different environments across the world.

The first and foremost prerequisite is that user should be an Xbox Insider, in a supported region, with an Xbox One console enrolled in an Xbox one preview update ring to participate in the preview. Other requirements are a phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0, a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller. Other obvious conditions are a Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and of course a high-speed Internet connection.

Interested Xbox insiders can download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store. The app will guide through the setup on enrolled Xbox One. This includes a test to ensure that home network, console and controller are ready for Xbox Console Streaming. The network test ensures console’s network connection and setup meet the minimum requirements.