A video is making rounds online in which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is asking for advice from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX on how he would fix the social network.

Dorsey is asking Musk: “Give us some direct feedback, critique. What are we doing horribly? What could we be doing better? What’s your hope for [Twitter’s] potential as a service? If you were running Twitter, what would you do?”

In his response, Elon Musk said that Twitter could do better at distinguishing bots from real people, something the company has started working on and is investing money in. He said: “I think it would be helpful to differentiate between real and you know, not just like a verified person, but is this a real person, or is this a bot net or a sort of troll army or something like that? Basically, how do you tell if the feedback is real or someone trying to manipulate the system? Or probably real or probably trying to manipulate the system.”

Apart from answering Jack’s question, Elon Musk also said that he believes the first human to send a tweet from Mars will happen “five years from now… probably not more than nine years from now.”

Elon Musk is one of the most popular user on Twitter with more than 30 million followers and is also quite active on the platform. However, he also faces a lot of criticism and has been involved in several controversies. Because of his comments towards a British cave diver on Twitter, he was sued for defamation, which Musk won a few weeks ago.

In October 2018, as a part of a settlement with SEC over a tweet about taking Tesla private, which SEC said was “false and misleading”, Elon Musk agreed to relinquish his role as chairman at Tesla and pay a hefty fine over an August 2018 tweet.

As for making Twitter a better place, Jack Dorsey has previously said that he and his team are “ready to question everything” about how Twitter operates. The company says that through anti-span campaign, spammy and suspicious behavior fell nearly 20%.