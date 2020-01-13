Golden Globes may not have been the best of the outings for Netflix, but the content behemoth looks set to regain some of that lost glory at this year’s Academy awards. Similar to the waterfall of nominations that Netflix got in Golden Globes, the studio once again scored high with 24 nominations at the Oscars.

Netflix had two clear winners, ‘The Irishman’ and ‘Marriage Story’. “The Irishman” received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Director (Martin Scorsese), Adapted Screenplay (Steven Zaillian), Actor in a Supporting Role (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci) and Visual Effects.

Meanwhile ‘Marriage Story received six nominations — Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Adam Driver), Actress in a Leading Role (Scarlett Johansson), Actress in a Supporting Role (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay (Noah Baumbach) and Original Score (Randy Newman). Other Netflix films with nominations include “The Two Popes,” “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus.”

But mere nominations won’t help Netflix’s cause, something that the studio had a first hand taste of, at the just concluded Golden Globes. Despite a massive 34 nominations, Netflix came with just two awards, a win to nomination ration that would easily be among the worst.