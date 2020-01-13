5G, the next-generation communication technology is going mainstream, and it is mainstreaming rapidly. While commercial roll outs are still very limited, a few countries have started aggressive testing as they look to catch up fast. Smartphone manufacturers are in that race too, launching 5G compatible devices in the market at aggressive rates.

Of course one of those smartphone/electronics company is Samsung, and it just announced an acquisition to leap ahead of competition. The South Korean giant has announced that it acquired TeleWorld Solutions, which provides wireless networking and consulting services. However, financial details related to the deal have not been revealed.

Commenting on this deal, Samsung EVP Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun said in a release: “The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers. Samsung will continue to drive innovation in communications technology, while providing optimization services for network deployments that accelerate U.S. 5G network expansion.”

It’s clear that the deal is meant to bolster Samsung’s position as an end-to-end service provider for 5G and 4G LTE network upgrades rolling out across the US and a large part of Asia. The company plans to leverage TeleWorld Solution’s services to help U.S.-based networks build out the next generation wireless.

TeleWorld Solutions will now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America but the company has confirmed that it will continue to support existing customers and clients. Also, it has been confirmed that the TWS leadership team will continue to manage the business.