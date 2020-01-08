Online learning institution Harappa Education has secured an undisclosed investment by James Murdoch led Lupa systems for a majority stake in the company. This investment is said to secure Harappa’s growth for at least the next three years. The investment marks not only the first investment of former CEO of the 21st-century fox in India but also his first-ever investment in education, globally.

Founded by Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh, Harappa aims at focusing on life skills learning for professional. It enables professionals of all age groups to learn 21st-century skills through digital learning technologies. Through the investment, Harappa is focusing on accelerating product development, investing in high-quality curriculum, building a rich learning experience and scaling its presence across corporations and campuses throughout India. Its unique curriculum also includes ‘5 habits’ and ’25 skills’ addressing the gap between education and cognitive, social, behavioral skills required at most workplaces.

Sinha adds, “I am looking forward to a strong partnership with James and his team. We have been struck by their belief in and enthusiasm for our mission. Their validation is a tremendous source of strength for us and fuels our passion to drive transformational learning outcomes at scale.”