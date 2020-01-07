Amazon has outlined its growing ambitions at CES 2020 for both its Alexa voice assistant enabled echo devices and its Alexa compatible Fire-tv streaming platform. To start with, the company announced Fire TV partnership in the Automobile industry with partners like Lamborghini, Rivian and a plan to bring Fire TV edition into Future BMW’s and Fiat Chrysler vehicles.

The e-commerce to cloud giant had shown interest in the automotive industry in the past, by directly investing in EV startup Rivian. Post investment, the company pushed the integration of Alexa directly or through echo devices into modern cars. Separate announcements were made by Rivian and Lamborghini.

Amazon also announced the expansion of Echo Auto in New Markets outside the U.S. starting with India on January 15 and then further expanding to other countries.

The company till date, has had partnerships with navigation services like Bosch, mapping companies HERE and TomTom, Telenav and MELCO and sold technologies powered by AWS to companies such as Blackberry and unity technologies. AWS and Amazon vehicles in partnership with Cadillac and zerolight used the personalized digital experience to demonstrate each stage of purchasing a vehicle using the Cadillac XT6.