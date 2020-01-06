South Korean giant Samsung has confirmed that it will be hosting its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 11 to launch new and innovative devices. However, the company has not confirmed what devices will get launched.

Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation of flagship S-series smartphones. Along with that, the company is also said to introduce its new foldable smartphone which could be the successor to the Galaxy Fold — the company’s first foldable phone.

In the invitation sent by the company, it says “Samsung Electronics will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences.” The event, which will start at 11 a.m. Pacific time, will be live-streamed by Samsung on YouTube.

While the company has not confirmed what devices will get launched, the invitation poster hints at two models as the poster shows two phone boxes — one shaped like a square and another with a rectangular form.

The Samsung Galaxy S-series smartphones have been traditionally launched at the company’s Unpacked event ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. This also falls in line with that pattern.

As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series which was expected to be the successor of the current-gen Galaxy S10 lineup, could be renamed to Galaxy S20. Rumors indicate three smartphone models in this series — Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.