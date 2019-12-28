Indian startups ecosystem is one of the largest in the world. In fact, it is the third largest after the United States and China. Now, as per the report from Tracxn, in this year alone, around two thousand startups were incorporated in India.

Out of those around two thousand startups, close to 50 percent got funded. The annual Tracxn report has also provided an overall picture of how startups fared in 2019.

From the 1,894 startups that were founded in this year, about 887 of them received external funding. Among the top equity rounds of the year include OYO Rooms ($1.5 billion – Series F), Paytm ($1 million – Series G) and Udaan ($585 million – Series D).

The hotel brands OYO, Treebo Hotels and FabHotels raised the most amount at $1.69 billion. E-commerce logistics firms such as Delhivery, Ecom Express, Elastic Run, emerged as the second most popular business model raising $641 million this year.

Ad for the venture capital firms, Sequoia Capital emerged as the top venture capitalist (VC) with about 60 investments across stages in 2019. Following Sequoia is Accel and Tiger Global with about 40 and 20 investments respectively this year. Steadview Capital and General Atlantic were top PEs in 2019.

The report claims that this decade saw an impressive 25X growth from a tiny $550 million in 2010 to $14 billion in 2019 in terms of the total funding raised by Indian startups. In the last three years, Delhi-NCR led the market share with 33 percent in the number of startups founded in the city.

Following Delhi-NCR is Bengaluru and Mumbai with 21 percent and 13 percent market share respectively. However, Bengaluru-based startups raised most of the equity funding- about 47 percent ($16799 million in last three years). Delhi-NCR and Mumbai followed with 35 percent and 11 percent respectively in the same period.

In 2019, nine startups entered the unicorn club and among them, about 11 were from Delhi-NCR — the most number of unicorns from any city in India.

Total 0 Shares 0 0 0