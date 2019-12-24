Online payments platform BharatPe has filed its annual financial reports and as per them, the company has reported loss of $3.2 million for the FY’19. The company reports total expenses of ₹23 crores which includes ₹2.5 crore in employee benefits and ₹20 crore in other expenses.

Further, the company has also reported revenue of ₹39,000 which is primarily income from interest. BharatPe was Co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018. By making payments, lending, deposits and other financial services omnipresent at the grassroot level, the startup endeavours to make financial inclusion a reality for over 20 million small merchants in India.

A few days ago, Mastercard selected BharatPe for its Start Path program. The program, which is a part of the Mastercard Accelerate global initiative, has a portfolio of 220 startups since its founding in 2014 and hand-picks approximately 40 startups from a pool of 1,500 applicants annually.

BharatPe, along with six other tech startups, will get an opportunity to learn from and integrate with Mastercard’s network of experts, customers and partners.

As per the company, BharatPe is processing over 12 lakh transactions daily, allowing its 25 lakh+ merchant base to accept transactions for free on UPI. It processes transaction value of more than ₹15,000 crores annually and claims to have grown 20x in 2019.

