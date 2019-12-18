“We are pleased that WeWork and SoftBank Group Corp. have entered into a commitment letter with Goldman Sachs,” Erin Clark, a spokeswoman for WeWork, said in an emailed statement. WeWork won’t be required to post any cash collateral under the new deal, she said. “WeWork and Softbank are co-obligors on a senior-secured and unsecured basis, respectively.”

Representatives of all three firms, Goldman, SoftBank and WeWork have declined to comment on the matter.

The investment is supposed to replace an existing $1.1 billion and free up cash that has been used as collateral. WeWork had about $575 million in restricted cash by June 2019 being used to fulfill lines of credits. Since then, the number has only gone up.

Goldman has announced that the facility will become available to WeWork next month. However, the bank is still looking for other investors to chip in the investment.