Microsoft has shown the new Xbox X series for the first time. The new console will go on sale during the holiday season of 2020, around the same time Sony plans to release PlayStation 5. And we all know what this means. CONSOLE WARS!!!

The console comes with a new design, but the controllers seem familiar. The price of this new machine has not been declared yet. But Microsoft claims that Xbox X will be at least 4 times more powerful than the current Xbox One X. With this promise, running 4K at 60fps might become possibility for consoles.

Sony still has the PlayStation 5 under wraps and has not made anything public yet.

It’s fair to say that PS4 obliterated its competition. For every Xbox unit sold, Playstation sold two. This had mostly to do with Sony’s policy to release games exclusive to the PlayStation, and that those games were phenomenal. With extraordinary games like Sony’s Spiderman and God of War only coming to the PS, it became the clear choice for game enthusiasts.

With the new consoles prepped to go to war all over again, this is a chance for Microsoft to reclaim its crown. However, with sequels to already established franchises like The Last of Us, Spiderman, God Of War coming only to the Playstation, Microsoft needs to bring nothing less than it’s A game this time.

“The Xbox Series X is shaping up to possibly give Microsoft the crown of most powerful console ever made again, as it did with the Xbox One X,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “A stronger showing for Microsoft and continued strong performance from Sony should lead cumulative ninth-generation console sales to eclipse the eighth-generation by about 20% in our view.”

The possibilities of what Xbox Series X enables developers to achieve was also brought to life this evening with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. A sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice from world-renowned developers Ninja Theory, Microsoft says the game is being built to leverage the full power of Xbox Series X.

Alongside Xbox Series X, Microsoft also unveiled the new Xbox Wireless Controller. The new controller features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and a hybrid d-pad inspired by the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.