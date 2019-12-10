To take on its rival Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has now announced a new VoWi-Fi calling service named Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. However, the service is currently limited to Delhi-NCR circle and is limited to 24 smartphones.

The Airtel Wi-Fi calling service, as the name suggests, will allow customers to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network. The company has further added that the Airtel VoWi-Fi service will be available only via Airtel broadband.

The service’s call connection time and quality are said to be superior compared to standard and VoLTE calling technologies. The service requires no additional or separate app to log in for usage.

Airtel customers can toggle the Wi-Fi calling service by heading to their smartphone’s SIM Card Settings and enabling VoLTE Switch and then Wi-Fi Calling Switch. Once done, the user needs to restart the device. It should be working fine if VoWi-Fi symbol appears in the status bar.

The list of smartphones that support Airtel Wi-Fi calling include Apple smartphones running iOS 13 – iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro; Samsung smartphone Galaxy J6, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30s, and Galaxy A10s; Xiaomi’s Poco F1, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro; and OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

